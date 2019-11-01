Brate (ribs) was a full practice participant Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Seattle, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Brate opened the week absent from practice, upgrading to limited participation Thursday and then full participation Friday. He seems to be on track for Sunday's game, while fellow tight end O.J. Howard (hamstring) has been ruled out for another week. Brate caught three passes for 32 yards in last week's 27-23 loss to the Titans, with season highs for both targets (six) and snap share (67 percent). An unexpected absence Sunday would free up playing time for Antony Auclair and Tanner Hudson.