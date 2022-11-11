The Buccaneers list Brate (neck) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks in Munich.

Brate was a full participant in practice Wednesday through Friday, so he'll more than likely suit up in Germany and is likely just carrying a designation for precautionary reasons in the event of a setback leading up to Sunday's 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff. The veteran tight end has missed four of the Buccaneers' last five games with a concussion and a neck injury, so he could be eased back into the mix Week 10 with a smaller role than usual. Given that rookie Cade Otton has produced well in Brate's stead, the Buccaneers don't have reason to hand the latter a big snap count if he suits up Sunday.