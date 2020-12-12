Brate (illness) was added to the injury report and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official sitereports.

Brate has seen an uptick in playing time as of late parlaying at least 20 offensive snaps in each of the last three games into 10 receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown. Tanner Hudson, who missed the previous game after the passing of his father, would step in as the No. 2 option if Brate were ruled out ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET showdown with the Vikings.