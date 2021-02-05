Brate (back) was held out of Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for the Super Bowl against Kansas City on Sunday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Brate was a mid-week addition to the injury report, starting with a limited practice Thursday. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reported Thursday night that Brate was still expected to play, but it's possible the outlook has changed after the tight end missed Friday's practice. Tanner Hudson has served as Tampa's No. 3 tight end throughout the playoffs, while blocking specialist Anthony Auclair has been a healthy scratch.