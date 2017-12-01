Brate (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Green Bay, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Brate's mid-week addition to the injury report is cause for some concern, though his ability to log limited practices Thursday and Friday suggests he's on the right side of the questionable tag. His availability may not be confirmed until the Bucs release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. EDT kickoff. Brate will be glad to see Jameis Winston back in the lineup after catching exactly one pass in four straight games, but it may not matter against a Green Bay defense that's shut down opposing tight ends to the tune of 3.9 catches for 37.9 yards per game and just one touchdown all season. This isn't the right matchup to take a chance on Brate coming back to life.