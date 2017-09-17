Brate logged two receptions (three targets) for 24 yards in Sunday's 29-7 win over the Bears.

With the Bucs comfortably ahead for a good portion of the contest, they were able to keep take their foot off the gas on offense in the second half. That led to a modest stat line for Brate, who tied three other teammates -- including position mate O.J. Howard -- with three targets. As he demonstrated on numerous occasions last season, Brate has earned the trust of QB Jameis Winston with his sure hands and route running, meaning he's still in line for an important role in the offense despite the talented Howard's presence.