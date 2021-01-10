Brate brought in four of six targets for 80 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-23 wild-card win over Washington on Saturday night.

The veteran tight end surprisingly played an expanded role in the win, and his night would have been even bigger had he hung on for a tough catch in the end zone with 9:13 remaining that was initially ruled a touchdown and then reversed. Brate's production particularly stood out when considering fellow tight end Rob Gronkowski saw just a single target all evening, but it's worth noting he also had a pair of four-catch outings over the last five games of the regular season. Brate will look to offer solid contributions again in a divisional-round matchup against either the Rams or Saints next weekend.