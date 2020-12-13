Brate (illness) is active for Sunday's game versus the Vikings, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

As expected, Brate has shaken off the illness that surfaced Friday and will suit up in Week 14. He should operate as the No. 2 tight end behind Rob Gronkowski, while Tanner Hudson, who missed last game following the passing of his father, will return to the lineup and slot in as the No. 3 tight end.