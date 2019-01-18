Brate is on the mend following arthroscopic surgery on a torn labrum in his hip last week, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

In addition to the aforementioned injury, bone fragments were removed from Brate's hip. According to Laine, Brate opted to play through the injury for most of the season, missing no practice time in the process. On a positive note, Brate is expected to be healthy by the conclusion of the offseason program in June. In the recently-concluded campaign, he fell far short of his yardage totals from 2016 (660) and 2017 (591) -- 289 at 5.9 yards per target -- but his six touchdowns still tied for fourth most among tight ends. Both Brate and O.J. Howard (ankle) are locked into contracts through at least 2020, but the more experience gained by the latter, the less the former may be able to fulfill the six-year deal he inked last offseason.