Brate secured all four targets for 54 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-27 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Brate had seen a sudden downturn in targets coming out of the bye in Week 14 against Minnesota, logging just a single look from Tom Brady in that contest. That followed a three-game stretch prior to the Buccaneers' week off during which the veteran tight end had seen a total of 13 passes come his way, parlaying those opportunities into a serviceable 10-88-1 line. Brate's resurgence Sunday saw him return to a similar level of involvement, but the fact he's part of an offense that has so many mouths to feed will continue to make him tough to trust in fantasy championship games Week 16.