Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Returns to full practice
Brate (hip/knee) was a full practice participant Friday but nonetheless is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
After sitting out Wednesday and practicing on a limited basis Thursday, the tight end closed out his week with a full session. He should be fine for Sunday's game, looking to rebound from a 13-yard outing last week against the Panthers in the first game since O.J. Howard (ankle) was ruled out for the year. Brate should be a bit more involved this time around, but he'll facing a New Orlean defense that's given up an NFL-low 529 receiving yards to tight ends.
