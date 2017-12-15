Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Returns to full practice
Brate (hip) was a full practice participant Friday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Following a limited practice to start the week, Brate seemingly has answered any questions regarding his availability for Monday's game against the Falcons. His workload is the real issue, as he hasn't caught more than two passes in a game since October.
