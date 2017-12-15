Brate (hip) was a full practice participant Friday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Following a limited practice to start the week, Brate seemingly has answered any questions regarding his availability for Monday's game against the Falcons. His workload is the real issue, as he hasn't caught more than two passes in a game since October.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 15 WR sleepers

    It's been tough to trust Jordy Nelson and Stefon Diggs lately, but Jamey Eisenberg says both...

  • jonathan-stewart.jpg

    Week 15 RB sleepers

    Don't look now, but Jonathan Stewart has actually become a reliable Fantasy running back. Can...

  • nick-foles-1400.jpg

    Week 15 QB sleepers

    Carson Wentz might be lost for the season with a torn ACL, but Jamey Eisenberg says Nick Foles...

    CBS Sports Shop