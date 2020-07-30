Brate, who was a frequent attendee at the informal workouts Tom Brady organized this offseason, recently revealed he was infected with COVID-19 at some point, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
It's unclear at what point of the offseason Brate was infected, and the veteran tight end has not elaborated on whether he had any symptoms. However, Brate did confirm the diagnosis in an Instagram post, during which he also promoted plasma donations for those who've survived the virus. Brate has since recovered and reported to camp with the rest of the veterans, and he'll look to continue developing a rapport with Brady while operating in a prime tight end group that also includes Rob Gronkowski and O.J. Howard.
