Brate (neck) will not play Sunday against the Panthers, Brianna Dix of the Bucs' official website reports.

Brate suffered a concussion and then a neck injury within a span of three weeks, and he's in danger of missing time beyond Sunday with the Bucs facing the Ravens on Thursday in Week 8. Rookie TE Cade Otton played 94 percent of snaps when Brate was out two weeks ago, catching six of seven targets for 43 yards in a win over Atlanta. The Bucs' other options at tight end are fellow rookie Ko Kieft and 32-year-old Kyle Rudolph.