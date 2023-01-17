Brate brought in one of three targets for eight yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 31-14 wild-card loss to the Cowboys on Monday night. He finished the 2022 regular season with 20 receptions for 174 yards and no touchdowns on 38 targets across 11 games.

Brate logged his second-lowest snap count from scrimmage since 2016, participating on 342 offensive plays overall. The veteran tight end's reception and receiving yardage tallies were also his lowest since his 2014 rookie season, and the campaign also qualified as his first without a touchdown reception since that year. Brate carries a reasonable enough 2023 cap number of just under $5 million per OverTheCap.com, but it remains to be seen whether the 31-year-old will be deemed worthy of a roster spot with rookie Cade Otton having demonstrated the ability to handle primary pass-catching duties at the position.