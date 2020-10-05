Brate brought in his only target for a three-yard touchdown in the Buccaneers' 38-31 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

The veteran tight end had yet to be targeted coming into Sunday's contest, and although he only played on 16 snaps (21 percent) against the Chargers, Brate was able to make the most of the one ball thrown his way. Ironically, his first-quarter touchdown grab came way before O.J. Howard suffered what coach Bruce Arians termed a ruptured Achilles, but given his teammate's season-ending injury, Brate now stands to see his role significantly expand beginning with Thursday night's Week 5 battle against the Bears.