Brate brought in three of five targets for 19 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 31-26 win over the Packers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

The veteran tight end once again delivered in the red zone, breaking wide open on a play-action fake early in the third quarter for an eight-yard scoring grab that extended the Buccaneers' lead to 21-10 following Ryan Succop's extra point. Brate made an impact in all three of Tampa Bay's playoff contests, posting a combined 11-149 line on 16 targets. He'll look to carve out another solid complementary role during a Super Bowl LV matchup versus the Bills or Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 7.