Brate secured 10 of 14 targets for 73 yards in the Buccaneers' 34-17 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Brate paced the Buccaneers in receptions, receiving yardage and targets, putting together his best performance of the season after not seeing a target in Week 10 against the Cardinals. The veteran tight end's production has been anything but trustworthy, with the fact he came reasonably close to exceeding his season reception tally of 15 catches Sunday a fitting example of how uninvolved Brate has often been. Brate will look to follow up with another strong effort versus the Falcons in Week 12 matchup.