Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Set to reclaim primary tight-end duties
Brate is expected to serve as the Buccaneers' primary tight end over the team's final two games following O.J. Howard's (ankle) placement on injured reserve Wednesday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Prior to his early departure with the injury in Monday's 24-21 loss to the Falcons, Howard had outpaced Brate in snaps in each of the Buccaneers' previous six contests. Though Brate still scored two touchdowns over that six-game span, his production otherwise fell off the map, as he provided only seven catches for 87 yards on 19 targets. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Brate's involvement picked up Monday (four catches for 49 yards) while Howard was limited to just 13 snaps, so it looks like the former could have a decent-sized role in the passing attack the rest of the way as the clear top option at the position.
