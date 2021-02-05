Brate (back) is expected to play in the Super Bowl on Sunday, despite being listed as questionable after missing Friday's practice, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Brate was a mid-week addition to the injury report, listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice. He reportedly felt better Friday, yet the Bucs downgraded him to non-participation. If the tight end suffers a late setback, the team has Tanner Hudson and Anthony Auclair on hand for TE depth behind Rob Gronkowski.