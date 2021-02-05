Brate (back) is expected to be available for the Super Bowl on Sunday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Brate was limited in practice Thursday for "precautionary reasons" and "minor discomfort," per Fowler, so it doesn't seem as though there's any substantial concern about his availability. Despite handling roughly half the offensive snaps of Rob Gronkowski in Tampa Bay's last three playoff games, Brate has drawn nine more targets (16 vs. 7) in that span.