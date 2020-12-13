Brate (illness) is expected to play in Sunday's game versus the Vikings, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Brate was added to the injury report Saturday. The illness hasn't been linked to COVID-19, and he's healthy enough to play in Sunday's NFC matchup. He'll slot in as the No. 2 tight end behind Rob Gronkowski. Over the last three games, Brate has reeled in 10 passes for 88 yards and a touchdown, playing less than 50 percent of the snaps in each outing.
