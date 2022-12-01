Brate didn't practice Thursday due to an illness.
The severity of Brate's illness isn't known, but he'll have two more chances to practice this week before the Buccaneers determine if he's fit to play Monday against the Saints. In Tampa Bay's Week 12 overtime loss to Cleveland, Brate played two fewer snaps (35 to 33) than rookie Cade Otton, but the veteran was the more productive receiver of the team. Brate finished with two catches for 15 yards on five targets, while Otton failed to draw a look from quarterback Tom Brady.
