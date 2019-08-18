Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Sits out Sunday's practice
Brate (undisclosed) is not practicing Sunday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
It remains to be seen if Brate is dealing with an injury issue, or if the team is simply managing his practice reps after Friday's preseason win over the Dolphins, in which the tight end logged four snaps and caught his only target for eight yards.
