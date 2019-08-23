Brate (undisclosed) won't play in Friday's preseason matchup with the Browns, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

As was the case with Brate's recent practice absence, it's ambiguous whether he's injured or simply being held out for rest purposes. Either way, he's locked into the No. 2 tight end role for the Bucs behind O.J. Howard.

