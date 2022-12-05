Brate (illness) is listed as inactive Monday versus the Saints, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Brate opened Week 13 prep with back-to-back absences as he dealt with an illness, but he managed a full session Saturday and went down as questionable to play Monday. This last point may have been a tell, though, as he'll miss his fifth game of the campaign. With Brate sidelined, Cade Otton, Ko Kieft and Kyle Rudolph will be Tampa Bay's available tight ends.