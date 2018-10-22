Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Slight bump in usage during OT win
Brate brought in three of four targets for 23 yards in the Buccaneers' 26-23 OT win over the Browns on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.
Modest as his final line was, both the receptions and targets tied season highs. Brate did see his three-game touchdown streak come to an end, and he committed his first turnover of the season when he was stripped of the ball after a short reception at the Bucs' 27-yard line -- a miscue that ultimately resulted in a 15-yard David Njoku touchdown. Six games into the season, it's clear that Brate has settled into a decidedly complementary role behind O.J. Howard, although he remains a viable red-zone threat.
