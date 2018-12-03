Brate brought in three of six targets for 36 yards in the Buccaneers' 24-17 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

As expected, Brate played a relatively modest complementary role in the Buccaneers' passing attack, and he actually drew even with the starting receiver duo of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in targets. Brate should be in for a slight boost in his overall numbers over the season's remaining games while filling the role of primary pass-catching tight end, although his overall upside remains limited when all top four Tampa wideout options are healthy.