Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Stands out in exhibition opener
Brate brought in all five of his targets for 48 yards in the Buccaneers' 26-24 preseason win over the Dolphins on Thursday.
Brate paced Tampa in receptions on the night, and he came just five yards shy of leading the team in receiving yards as well. It was an excellent start to the preseason for the fourth-year tight end, whom the Bucs locked up with a six-year, $41 million contract this offseason. Brate will once again split time with 2017 first-round pick O.J. Howard in the coming season, but the level of rapport he enjoys with both Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jameis Winston should still afford him plenty of targets in what could be a high-powered offense.
