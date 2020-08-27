Brate made several noteworthy catches during Wednesday's training camp practice, a session fellow tight end Rob Gronkowski sat out for rest, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

Brate has arguably gotten the least press of the Buccaneers' impressive tight end triumvirate thus far in camp, but Wednesday, he took advantage of both Gronkowki's absence and his solid rapport with backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert, who got extra reps himself with Tom Brady also getting a veteran's day off. Vitali relays Brate made grabs all over the field and at varying depths of target, including on a quick-hitting dart over the middle in a blitz period, an intermediate reception as Gabbert was under duress from a delayed blitz and a pair of scoring catches. The veteran tight end admittedly is facing an uphill battle for consistent week-to-week targets this coming season, but his well-documented red-zone prowess could quickly endear him to Brady.