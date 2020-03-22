Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Staying with Bucs
Brate agreed to re-structure his contract with Tampa Bay on Sunday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Brate was originally due to make $6 million with the team in 2020, however, he's expected to take a pay cut of some kind. He's been a steady contributor for the Buccaneers in his career, as over the past five seasons, his 27 touchdowns ranks fourth among tight ends over that span. Despite likely sitting behind O.J. Howard on the depth chart heading into 2020, his fantasy value received a major boost when Tom Brady elected to sign with Tampa Bay.
