Brate (concussion) didn't take part in drills with the Buccaneers at practice Thursday and is expected to be listed as a non-participant on the team's second Week 5 injury report, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Brate was at least present for the practice session, as Kevin O'Donnell of Fox 13 Tampa Bay notes that the tight end was working off to the side with a trainer as he navigates the NFL's five-step concussion protocol. The fact that Brate hasn't yet been able to resume even limited participation in practice doesn't inspire much confidence that he'll be able to clear the protocol prior to Sunday's game against the Falcons, but the Buccaneers will wait and see what progress, if any, he makes Friday before giving him a designation for the Week 5 contest. Cade Otton would be the next man up at tight end if Brate can't play Sunday.