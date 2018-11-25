Brate brought in three of four targets for 26 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 27-9 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

Brate was back in the primary tight end role with O.J. Howard (ankle/foot) on injured reserve, and he celebrated his return with a six-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter in the back of the end zone. The score served as Brate's fourth of the season and first since Week 6. While the fact he didn't really see an appreciable bump in targets in Howard's absence was somewhat of a disappointment, Brate has the track record to lend credence to the notion he could provide solid production down the stretch, particularly in the red zone. He'll look to start delivering on some of that potential against the Panthers in Week 13.