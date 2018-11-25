Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Succeeds in return to top role
Brate brought in three of four targets for 26 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 27-9 win over the 49ers on Sunday.
Brate was back in the primary tight end role with O.J. Howard (ankle/foot) on injured reserve, and he celebrated his return with a six-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter in the back of the end zone. The score served as Brate's fourth of the season and first since Week 6. While the fact he didn't really see an appreciable bump in targets in Howard's absence was somewhat of a disappointment, Brate has the track record to lend credence to the notion he could provide solid production down the stretch, particularly in the red zone. He'll look to start delivering on some of that potential against the Panthers in Week 13.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Poised for bigger role sans Howard•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Pair of grabs in defeat•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Modest role continues in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Three catches in Week 9 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Minimal involvement continues in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Slight bump in usage during OT win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...