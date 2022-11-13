Brate (neck) is active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks in Munich, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Brate will dress for the first time since suffering the neck injury in the Buccaneers' Week 6 loss to the Steelers after he completed a regimen of three full practices from Wednesday through Friday. Though he's served as Tampa Bay's starting tight end when available this season, Brate could find himself in a timeshare with rookie Cade Otton in the former's first game back from injury. Otton has turned in an impressive 11-147-1 receiving line on 16 targets while Brate has been sidelined for the past three contests.