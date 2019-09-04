Brate (calf) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, the Buccaneers' official site reports.

After spending the offseason in recovery mode from surgery on both hips, Brate received clearance to take part at the start of training camp. He made an appearance preseason Week 2, catching his sole target for eight yards while playing four offensive snaps, but he was limited thereafter due to an undisclosed injury. The Buccaneers tagged Brate with a calf injury to kick off Week 1 prep, so his activity level will be one to monitor as the weekend approaches. If he gets the all-clear to play Sunday against the 49ers, he'll serve as the No. 2 tight end behind O.J. Howard.

