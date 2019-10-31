Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Tending to rib injury
Brate didn't practice Wednesday due to injured ribs, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Brate acted as the team's No. 1 TE on Sunday at Tennessee with O.J. Howard (hamstring) sidelined, receiving his highest offensive snap share (66 percent) of the season. The increased workload didn't amount to much in the box score -- three catches (on six targets) for 32 yards -- and Brate now is dealing with an injury of his own. With the status of Howard and Brate in question, the Buccaneers promoted Jordan Leggett from the practice squad to supplement a tight end room that also includes Antony Auclair and Tanner Hudson.
