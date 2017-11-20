Brate brought in one of three targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 30-20 win over the Dolphins.

One of the better fantasy options at the tight end position over the first seven games, Brate has seen a significant drop-off over the last three contests. The 26-year-old has just three catches for 31 yards over that span, with his unexpected downturn coinciding with Jameis Winston's absence due to a shoulder injury. Brate also notably saw less playing time than rookie O.J. Howard (41 snaps to Howard's 46) against the Dolphins, but given his prior body of work, it would be difficult to conceive that his current downturn is a permanent one. He'll look to boost his production back up when the Buccaneers face off with the Falcons in a key Week 12 divisional clash.