Brate (back) secured all three targets for 26 yards during the Buccaneers' 31-9 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

The veteran tight end made good use of his scant opportunities, with a 15-yard catch-and-run sequence late in the first quarter getting the ball down to the Chiefs' 15-yard line on a drive that ultimately culminated in an eight-yard touchdown catch by Rob Gronkowski. Brate was outshined by his veteran position mate Sunday, but the Harvard product actually enjoyed a more productive late-season run with a solid 21-267-1 line on 27 targets from Week 15 through the Super Bowl LV victory. The soon-to-be eight-year veteran finished the regular campaign with 28 receptions, 282 yards and two touchdowns while also serving as a solid blocker for the run game, and with two years remaining on his contract at manageable cap hits of $6.8 million and $7.5 million as per Spotrac, Brate figures to at least return in 2021.