Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Three catches in season finale
Brate brought in three of five targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Saints.
Brate finished an up-and-down 2017 campaign in relatively modest fashion, posting three receptions for the second straight week. The 26-year-old went through a forgettable six-game stretch during Weeks 9-14 in which he posted a modest seven receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns. He bounced back to bring in 10 of 14 targets for 99 yards in the final three contests of the season, as he clearly seemed to enjoy a better rapport with Jameis Winston than he did with backup Ryan Fitzpatrick. In the first half of the campaign, Brate essentially provided the same caliber of production as he had during his breakout 2016, as first-round pick O.J. Howard surprisingly was utilized much more as a blocker and receiver. However, Howard did start coming on as a consistent downfield threat in the latter portion of the season before succumbing to an ankle injury in Week 15, so it remains to be seen what effect his presence will have on Brate's targets from the onset of the 2018 season.
