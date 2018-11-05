Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Three catches in Week 9 loss
Brate brought in all three of his targets for 15 yards in the Buccaneers' 42-28 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.
Modest as it was, Brate's reception total matched a season high. The 27-year-old tight end continues to primarily be deployed as an in-line blocker while position mate O.J. Howard handles the bulk of downfield work. That naturally continues to limit Brate's fantasy upside considerably, making him a consideration in only the deepest of formats at the moment. Brate will hope to up his production in Week 10 against the Redskins.
