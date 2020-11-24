Brate secured three of four targets for 23 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-24 loss to the Rams on Monday night.

The veteran tight end showed up on the stat sheet for the second straight game after a largely invisible first nine weeks of the season. Brate now has multiple receptions in consecutive contests for the first time all season after also posting a 3-31-1 line against the Panthers in Week 11. Despite the modest impact, the reality is Brate's numbers could quickly plummet on any given week, given the wealth of talent at the pass-catching positions for the Buccaneers. The Harvard product will look to carry over his recent momentum into a Week 12 matchup against the Chiefs that could feature plenty of passing from both squads.