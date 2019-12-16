Brate secured three of seven targets for 33 yards in the Buccaneers' 38-17 win over the Lions on Sunday.

The veteran tight end checked in with tied for second with Breshad Perriman for targets on the afternoon, and he was just one behind the pace set by position mate O.J. Howard in that category. Brate's target share was his second highest of the campaign as well, and he could certainly be in for a solid workload again in Week 16 against the Texans with both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin set to miss the contest due to their respective hamstring injuries.