Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Trio of grabs in win
Brate secured three of seven targets for 33 yards in the Buccaneers' 38-17 win over the Lions on Sunday.
The veteran tight end checked in with tied for second with Breshad Perriman for targets on the afternoon, and he was just one behind the pace set by position mate O.J. Howard in that category. Brate's target share was his second highest of the campaign as well, and he could certainly be in for a solid workload again in Week 16 against the Texans with both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin set to miss the contest due to their respective hamstring injuries.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Gets into end zone•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Minimally involved in Week 13 win•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Invisible in Week 12 win•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Season-high numbers in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Targetless in win•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: No targets in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Top Week 16 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Winners & Losers: Looking ahead
This has been the best rookie WR class in years. But Chris Towers warns about overreacting...
-
Believe it or Not: Sanders a star
Heath Cummings takes a look at what happened in Week 15 and what it means for the future.
-
Early Waivers: A welcome return?
Kerryon Johnson looks like he could be back in time for Week 16, and Chris Towers says he should...
-
Injury reaction: Next Viking up
Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury was an issue yet again in Week 15, and this time, the Vikings...
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...