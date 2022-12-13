Brate brought in two of four targets for 12 yards in the Buccaneers' 35-7 loss to the 49ers in Week 14.

Brate had missed the Week 13 win over the Saints with an illness, but he was back to his usual complementary role alongside rookie Cade Otton for Sunday's defeat. The veteran tight end has progressively ceded more pass-catching work to his younger teammate, who doubled him up in receptions, logged an additional target and recorded 45 snaps to Brate's 28. The arrangement is likely to persist in a Week 15 home interconference battle with the Chiefs.