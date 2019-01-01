Brate brought in two of four targets for 39 yards in the Buccaneers' 34-32 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Brate's pair of grabs were par for the course in terms of his per-game production this season, but his 19.5 yards per grab was a welcome departure from the single-digit YPC figures Brate had generated in five of the prior six games. The Harvard product never quite looked like himself during the 2018 campaign, even after position mate O.J. Howard (ankle) went on injured reserve prior to Week 12. Brate never topped three receptions or Sunday's 39 yards in any contest this season, leading to a career-low 9.6 YPC and his second-lowest yardage figure (289) since his five-game rookie cameo in 2014. The one piece of good news from a fantasy perspective was that he continued to be relied on fairly consistently in the red zone, with Brate logging six touchdowns for the second consecutive campaign. With a new head coach on the horizon and the possibility that offensive coordinator Todd Monken also departs at some point this offseason, it will be intriguing to see how a new regime opts to deploy Brate alongside a healthy Howard in 2019.