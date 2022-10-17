Jenna Laine of ESPN.comBrate (neck) received negative X-ray results Monday, Jenna reports.
Brate was evaluated at a Pittsburgh hospital after exiting Sunday's loss to the Steelers early, and it's a bit of good news to see that he's received negative results on tests for a neck fracture. He was able to travel back to Tampa Bay with the team Sunday. Further information about Brate's health should come soon, but it's too early to speculate about the tight end's timetable for a return to the field. In the meantime, the Buccaneers will lean on Cade Otton, Ko Kieft and Kyle Rudolph for extra reps.
