Kinley has been cleared to participate in training camp after U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin granted the request to delay Kinley's service commitment to the Navy, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kinley's initial request to delay his service commitment was denied, but he's now been cleared to pursue his NFL career. He signed as an undrafted free agent in the spring and will need a strong showing in training camp in order to crack Tampa Bay's season-opening roster.