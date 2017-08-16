Lynch saw time with the first-team defense during Tuesday's joint practice with the Jaguars, Joe Kania of the team's official site reports.

With projected starting strongside linebacker Devante Bond sidelined with a leg injury during the first two days of joint practices versus the Jaguars, both rookie Kendell Beckwith and now Lynch have had the opportunity to run with the starters. The 24-year-old Lynch appeared in 12 games for the Bucs last season, logging three tackles (two solo) over just nine snaps on defense. However, he saw plenty of time on special teams, logging 214 snaps on various coverage and return units. While Beckwith's pedigree, measurables and performance thus far would likely give him the edge to beat out Bond, the Bucs apparently want to see what Lynch -- who enjoyed a productive career at Syracuse -- can do against top competition.