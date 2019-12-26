Nassib tallied two solo tackles, including a sack, in the Buccaneers' 23-20 loss to the Texans on Saturday.

Following his latest quarterback takedown -- his third in the last five games -- Nassib is now just a half-sack short of the career-high 6.5 he posted in his debut Buccaneers campaign in 2018. The four-year veteran has also now reached the 30-tackle threshold for the second time in his career, and he'll set a new career high if he posts at least three stops in the Week 17 finale against the Falcons.