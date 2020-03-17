Buccaneers' Carl Nassib: Agrees to terms with Raiders
Nassib agreed to a contract with the Raiders on Tuesday, Jerry McDonald of the Oakland Tribune reports.
Nassib is coming off a pair of fairly productive seasons with the Buccaneers, tallying 63 tackles and 12.5 sacks over the course of his tenure. The pass rusher is another addition to what has been a very productive free agency for Oakland on the defensive side of the ball, as they have already added linebackers Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski, defensive tackle Maliek Collins and safety Jeff Heath.
