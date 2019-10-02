Nassib furnished three tackles (one solo) and a half-sack in the Buccaneers' 55-40 win over the Rams on Sunday.

Nassib made an impact from his outside linebacker spot for the second straight week, giving him at least a portion of a sack in back-to-back games. The Penn State product enjoys a starting role in coordinator Todd Bowles' 3-4 scheme, but with the likes of Devin White, Lavonte David and Shaq Barrett as his position mates, Nassib's tackle opportunities are likely to remain capped in the majority of games.